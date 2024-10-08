Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Position in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 87,551 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLL. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the second quarter worth about $1,472,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 154.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 170,097 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 103,273 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,797 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 22,013 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Thomist Capital Management LP bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 52.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.30 target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $61.00) on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.69.

Piedmont Lithium Price Performance

Shares of PLL opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $269.04 million, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $36.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.97.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $13.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,706 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

