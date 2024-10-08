Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 104.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 29.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Ubiquiti Stock Performance

UI opened at $223.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.22 and its 200-day moving average is $155.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 1.16. Ubiquiti Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.00 and a twelve month high of $231.00.

Ubiquiti Dividend Announcement

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $507.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.23 million. Ubiquiti had a return on equity of 3,321.33% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Ubiquiti from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price objective on Ubiquiti from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UI

Ubiquiti Profile

(Free Report)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.