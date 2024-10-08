Marshall Wace LLP Sells 211,002 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) by 79.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,002 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.11% of CareDx worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of CareDx by 1,021.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in CareDx by 10,267.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 18,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in CareDx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

CDNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of CareDx from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised CareDx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.80.

Shares of CareDx stock opened at $32.20 on Tuesday. CareDx, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.79 and a 200 day moving average of $18.63.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $92.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.20 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 53.65% and a negative net margin of 53.73%. Analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alexander L. Johnson sold 34,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $1,148,450.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,561,179.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Peter Maag sold 35,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $1,174,638.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,903,992.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander L. Johnson sold 34,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $1,148,450.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,561,179.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,025,415. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

