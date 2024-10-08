Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Shares in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 35,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 7.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 180,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 12,242 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 5.5% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 500,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,986,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $1,333,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 136.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,047,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,346,000 after purchasing an additional 604,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Trinity Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $34.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $37.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.62.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.32. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $841.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get Our Latest Report on Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.