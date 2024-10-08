Marshall Wace LLP Raises Position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Vicor were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Vicor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vicor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vicor news, VP Philip D. Davies sold 23,494 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $841,790.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,763 shares in the company, valued at $564,788.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vicor Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $41.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.12. Vicor Co. has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $60.38. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 1.51.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.12). Vicor had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Vicor Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

