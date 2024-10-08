Sei Investments Co. Has $1.03 Million Position in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.18% of Ennis worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ennis by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 38,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management grew its position in Ennis by 10.9% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ennis by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 40.5% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ennis by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of EBF opened at $24.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $637.91 million, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.40. Ennis, Inc. has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $25.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.86.

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

