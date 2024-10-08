The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 179.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,016 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.17% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HAIN. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 161.1% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 357.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at $82,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

HAIN stock opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $419.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.99 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Hain Celestial Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Chad D. Marquardt bought 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $44,096.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,296. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.