Sei Investments Co. Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $493,000. GRS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $26,042,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 126,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PECO. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PECO stock opened at $36.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.70, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.54 and a 200-day moving average of $34.28. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.62 and a 12-month high of $39.08.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $161.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.29 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 267.39%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Featured Stories

