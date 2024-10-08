Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,663 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.15% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 484,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 65,732 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.2% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 89,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $556,000. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on YMAB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, COO Joris Wilms sold 5,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $73,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at $449,514. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Joris Wilms sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $73,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,514. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $389,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,681 shares in the company, valued at $877,822.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $1,338,100. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of YMAB stock opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $616.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.65 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.22. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $20.90.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.88% and a negative net margin of 28.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

