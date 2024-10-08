Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 45.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 35,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 193,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock opened at $30.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $30.93.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.