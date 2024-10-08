Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 16,500 Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Precision BioSciences were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the first quarter valued at about $7,739,000. Institutional investors own 37.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DTIL opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $19.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.73. The firm has a market cap of $64.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.70.

Precision BioSciences ( NASDAQ:DTIL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $4.23. The business had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 million. Precision BioSciences had a net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.00) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, an advanced gene editing company, develops in vivo gene editing therapies for gene edits, including gene elimination, insertion, and excision in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to DNA genome insertion, deletion, and repair. It also provides PBGENE-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) to eliminate covalently closed circular DNA with direct cuts and edits as well as to inactivate integrated HBV DNA with the goal of long-lasting reductions in hepatitis B surface antigen; PBGENE-PMM for the treatment of m.3243 associated primary mitochondrial myopathy (PMM) which is expected to submit an IND and/or CTA.

