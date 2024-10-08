Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Stock Position Decreased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,471 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of Dynavax Technologies worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter valued at $184,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 67.8% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 10,143 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $363,000. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Dynavax Technologies Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of DVAX stock opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 13.18 and a current ratio of 14.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 179.50 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average is $11.36. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $15.15.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $73.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.