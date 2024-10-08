Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Stock Position Decreased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,471 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of Dynavax Technologies worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter valued at $184,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 67.8% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 10,143 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $363,000. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.
Dynavax Technologies Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of DVAX stock opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 13.18 and a current ratio of 14.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 179.50 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average is $11.36. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $15.15.
Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $73.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Dynavax Technologies Company Profile
Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dynavax Technologies
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Ciena Stock Powers the AI Cloud Boom—Don’t Miss Out
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Affirm’s Path to Profitability Elevates with Interest Rate Cuts
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- RPM International Thrives in Rate-Cut Driven Construction Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.