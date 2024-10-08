Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 78,800 Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 78,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.35% of Byrna Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Byrna Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after buying an additional 14,755 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Byrna Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 553,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 68.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 59,738 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 17.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Byrna Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BYRN opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $19.42. The company has a market cap of $400.65 million, a P/E ratio of -125.64 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies ( NASDAQ:BYRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bryan Ganz sold 17,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $268,606.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 460,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,093,501.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Byrna Technologies news, CEO Bryan Ganz sold 17,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $268,606.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,093,501.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Wager sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 229,555 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,992.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,416 shares of company stock worth $820,581. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Byrna Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded Byrna Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Byrna Technologies Profile

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

