Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 78,800 Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 78,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.35% of Byrna Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Byrna Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after buying an additional 14,755 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Byrna Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 553,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 68.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 59,738 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 17.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.
Byrna Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BYRN opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $19.42. The company has a market cap of $400.65 million, a P/E ratio of -125.64 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.29.
Insider Buying and Selling at Byrna Technologies
In related news, CEO Bryan Ganz sold 17,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $268,606.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 460,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,093,501.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Byrna Technologies news, CEO Bryan Ganz sold 17,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $268,606.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,093,501.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Wager sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 229,555 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,992.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,416 shares of company stock worth $820,581. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Byrna Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded Byrna Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.
Byrna Technologies Profile
Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.
