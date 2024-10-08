Sei Investments Co. Sells 268,797 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) by 76.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 268,797 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.10% of Heartland Express worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Heartland Express by 14.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 666,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after acquiring an additional 84,739 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,584,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Heartland Express by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 225,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 128,758 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Heartland Express by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 178,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 24,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Management raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 150,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 18,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Heartland Express news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $583,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,196,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,965,699.06. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HTLD has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group cut Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Heartland Express from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Heartland Express Stock Up 1.9 %

HTLD stock opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $911.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.82 and a beta of 0.69. Heartland Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $274.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.23 million. Heartland Express had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.06%.

Heartland Express Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Featured Articles

