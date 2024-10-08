Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,903 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Payoneer Global by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,579,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,897,000 after purchasing an additional 787,509 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Payoneer Global by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,784,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,509 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Payoneer Global by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,790,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,283,000 after acquiring an additional 178,842 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,593,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,446,000 after purchasing an additional 849,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,417,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,475,000 after purchasing an additional 645,887 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Payoneer Global Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PAYO stock opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $7.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $239.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.12 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PAYO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Payoneer Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Payoneer Global from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.64.

Insider Transactions at Payoneer Global

In related news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 400,300 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $2,137,602.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,122,421 shares in the company, valued at $11,333,728.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Payoneer Global news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 400,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $2,137,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,122,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,333,728.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,809,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,794,395.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 560,901 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,620. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

