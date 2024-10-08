Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 278.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,892 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 360.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE:AM opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $15.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.48.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $269.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 112.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 23,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $343,127.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,791.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

About Antero Midstream

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

