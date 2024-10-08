Sei Investments Co. Buys 4,684 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of LTC Properties worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in LTC Properties by 91.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 11.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 8.6% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Friday, September 20th.

LTC Properties Stock Performance

Shares of LTC opened at $36.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a current ratio of 11.29. LTC Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.30 and a twelve month high of $38.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.91.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 46.78%. The company had revenue of $50.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. LTC Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 118.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LTC Properties news, Director Timothy Triche sold 5,000 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $182,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,326.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David L. Gruber acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.75 per share, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,229. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy Triche sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $182,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,326.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About LTC Properties

(Free Report)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.