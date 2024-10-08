Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stake in MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.55% of MediWound worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in MediWound by 241.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 132,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 93,705 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediWound in the first quarter worth about $427,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MediWound by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 513,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,969,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in MediWound during the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in MediWound during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. 46.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MediWound Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of MDWD stock opened at $16.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average of $17.24. MediWound Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $24.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MDWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of MediWound in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of MediWound to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of MediWound from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.
MediWound Profile
MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.
