Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $804,000 Position in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,901,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,548,000 after buying an additional 242,833 shares during the period. Gerber LLC acquired a new stake in Worthington Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $1,856,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 35.4% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 81,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 21,164 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Worthington Enterprises by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 58,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 21,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $2,210,000. 51.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Down 0.2 %

WOR stock opened at $41.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.08. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.29 and a 52-week high of $69.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Worthington Enterprises Announces Dividend

Worthington Enterprises ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $257.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.05 million. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.23%. Worthington Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on WOR. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Worthington Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Worthington Enterprises Profile

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

