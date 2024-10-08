Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,396,196 Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 791,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,396,196 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.72% of bluebird bio worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLUE. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 25.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 292,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 59,219 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 19.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 111,574 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in bluebird bio by 113.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 29,113 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82. bluebird bio, Inc. has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $5.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLUE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, bluebird bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.63.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

