Sei Investments Co. Sells 26,041 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,041 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Promethos Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Promethos Capital LLC now owns 134,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,210,000 after acquiring an additional 17,050 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 16.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 36,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 3.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,995,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,037,000 after buying an additional 65,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of RDY stock opened at $77.60 on Tuesday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 1 year low of $63.72 and a 1 year high of $84.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $919.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.68 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 19.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business.

