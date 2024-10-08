Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Shares in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESNT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,680,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,973,000 after acquiring an additional 445,853 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Essent Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 50,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Essent Group by 29.5% during the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 19,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essent Group

In other Essent Group news, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total value of $127,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,203.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Essent Group news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 11,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $672,846.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 199,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,989,450.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total transaction of $127,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,203.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,188 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,076. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Essent Group Stock Performance

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $62.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.35 and a 200-day moving average of $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $45.63 and a 52-week high of $65.33.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.23. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.31% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on Essent Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Essent Group from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essent Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.17.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

