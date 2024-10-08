Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 18,531 ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.17% of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 Price Performance

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 stock opened at $49.56 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 has a fifty-two week low of $25.36 and a fifty-two week high of $60.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.51.

ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 Company Profile

The ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (URTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. URTY was launched on Feb 11, 2010 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.