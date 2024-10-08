Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 39,200 Shares of Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 318,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.85% of Heritage Global worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HGBL. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Global in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in Heritage Global by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 197,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Connective Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 11.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 449,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 47,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 432,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Global Trading Up 3.5 %

HGBL stock opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. Heritage Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.24. The firm has a market cap of $63.48 million, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Heritage Global Profile

Heritage Global ( NASDAQ:HGBL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Heritage Global had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $12.02 million during the quarter.

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company operates in three segments: Auction and Liquidation, Refurbishment & Resale, and Brokerage. It provides a suite of market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services.

