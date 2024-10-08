Sei Investments Co. Grows Holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,310 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in XPeng were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XPEV. Natixis bought a new position in XPeng in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in XPeng by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in XPeng by 2,615.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XPEV opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. XPeng Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average of $8.24.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 21.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XPEV shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on XPeng from $8.30 to $7.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Macquarie raised shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of XPeng from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.42.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

