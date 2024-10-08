Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $782,000 Stake in SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.30% of SigmaTron International worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SGMA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SigmaTron International by 26.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in SigmaTron International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in SigmaTron International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 23.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of SigmaTron International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of SGMA stock opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. SigmaTron International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $6.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $4.06.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $81.14 million for the quarter.

SigmaTron International Profile

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

