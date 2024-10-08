Sei Investments Co. Trims Position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,886 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in IAC were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in IAC during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of IAC by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in IAC in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IAC during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of IAC from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on IAC from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities began coverage on IAC in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on IAC from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of IAC in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $51.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.65. IAC Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.39 and a 52-week high of $58.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.56 and a beta of 1.32.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $949.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.77 million. IAC had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IAC Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

