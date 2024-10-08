ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,660 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuvation Bio were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the second quarter worth $47,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the second quarter worth $63,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 58.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 9,603 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the second quarter worth $89,000. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUVB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Nuvation Bio from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

Nuvation Bio Stock Down 10.2 %

Shares of NUVB stock opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.03. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $4.16. The firm has a market cap of $535.13 million, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.36.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuvation Bio Profile

(Free Report)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.