ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 5,749 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,749 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,124,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,436,000 after acquiring an additional 28,669 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,748,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after buying an additional 43,145 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 5.0% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,657,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the second quarter worth about $5,121,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the first quarter worth about $5,149,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CYH shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.70 to $5.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Community Health Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.73.

Community Health Systems Stock Performance

Community Health Systems stock opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $6.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.16. The firm has a market cap of $759.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.55.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

