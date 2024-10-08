ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,118 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,456,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,241,000 after purchasing an additional 817,762 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 680,340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 142,100 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in ADTRAN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in ADTRAN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 196,990 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 21,893 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

ADTRAN Stock Down 1.7 %

ADTN stock opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $457.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.35. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $8.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.14). ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 58.64% and a negative return on equity of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $225.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.95 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADTN. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADTN

About ADTRAN

(Free Report)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.