11,785 Shares in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,785 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lantronix by 65.0% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 855,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 336,781 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Lantronix by 30.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 654,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 152,400 shares during the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Lantronix by 17.6% in the second quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lantronix by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,402,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after buying an additional 131,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lantronix in the first quarter worth $55,000. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lantronix Price Performance

NASDAQ:LTRX opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 2.13. Lantronix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $6.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average of $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Insider Activity at Lantronix

Lantronix ( NASDAQ:LTRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. On average, research analysts expect that Lantronix, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantronix news, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 31,630 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $136,641.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,293,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,867,932.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,014 shares of company stock valued at $371,386. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on LTRX. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut Lantronix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Lantronix in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lantronix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.30.

Lantronix Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

