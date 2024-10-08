ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 3,747 Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,747 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certuity LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $26,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $59,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut Revance Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ RVNC opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $558.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.25. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $10.71.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $65.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.30 million. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. Research analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Revance Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.