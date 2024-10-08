ProShare Advisors LLC Has $54,000 Stock Holdings in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Free Report) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 26,739 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TELL. Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 88.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 60,204 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 28,236 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the second quarter valued at $106,000. 48.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tellurian Stock Performance

Shares of TELL opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. Tellurian Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tellurian ( NYSEAMERICAN:TELL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 20.24% and a negative net margin of 129.88%. Research analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tellurian news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,050,000 shares in the company, valued at $997,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price (down previously from $2.50) on shares of Tellurian in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Tellurian Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. It operates through three segments: The Upstream, The Midstream, and The Marketing & Trading. The company produces, gathers, purchases, sells, and delivers natural gas; acquires and develops natural gas assets; and develops, constructs, and operates liquefied natural gas terminals and pipelines.

Featured Articles

