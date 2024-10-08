Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,205 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,722,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,079,000 after acquiring an additional 122,812 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,141,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 672,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 122,447 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 594,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 211,428 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 26,627 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atea Pharmaceuticals

In other Atea Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jean-Pierre Sommadossi sold 33,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $137,461.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,890,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,854,714.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVIR opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $4.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.17.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.28. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $6.88 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. William Blair upgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antiviral therapeutics for patients with viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase 3 SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

