ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 3,964 Shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,964 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advantage Solutions were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADV. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the second quarter worth $31,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advantage Solutions news, CEO David A. Peacock acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,940,346.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ADV opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.65 million, a P/E ratio of -43.57 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $4.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.71.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $873.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.64 million. Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. As a group, analysts forecast that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advantage Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.