CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,580 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CommScope were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in CommScope by 5,083.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 25,212 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in CommScope by 15.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 187,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 24,523 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommScope in the first quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of CommScope by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 454,165 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 109,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Stock Performance

Shares of COMM stock opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.68, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 31.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COMM. StockNews.com upgraded CommScope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

CommScope Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

