ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 3,264 Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,264 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in MacroGenics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,953,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,751,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Pennant Investors LP bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,401,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,104,000 after purchasing an additional 598,500 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,887,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

MGNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of MacroGenics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.11.

MacroGenics stock opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 2.08. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $21.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.93.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $10.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 146.01% and a negative net margin of 332.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

