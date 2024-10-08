ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Free Report) by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,944 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 144,123 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 29,113 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 875,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 30,158 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCEL has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $1.35 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley upgraded FuelCell Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

FuelCell Energy Price Performance

FCEL stock opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 6.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.70. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 3.87.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.22 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.02% and a negative net margin of 135.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FuelCell Energy Profile

(Free Report)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.