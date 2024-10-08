12,313 Shares in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 253.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,145,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 821,156 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $11,793,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,488,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,778 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 2,603.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 115,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 111,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,531,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.
Autolus Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %
AUTL opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 18.55 and a current ratio of 18.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average is $4.22. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.70.
Autolus Therapeutics Profile
Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.
