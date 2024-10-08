ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 4,141 Shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,141 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bit Digital were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Bit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Vima LLC raised its stake in Bit Digital by 253.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vima LLC now owns 70,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 50,687 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Bit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $910,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bit Digital by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

Bit Digital Stock Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ:BTBT opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 4.79. Bit Digital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $5.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bit Digital ( NASDAQ:BTBT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Bit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 33.30%. The company had revenue of $28.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.63 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Bit Digital, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Bit Digital in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

