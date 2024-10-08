ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Westrock Coffee by 79.8% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Westrock Coffee during the first quarter worth $117,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Westrock Coffee in the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Westrock Coffee in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. 45.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westrock Coffee

In other Westrock Coffee news, CFO Thomas Christopher Pledger sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 466,673 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,730. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Westrock Coffee news, major shareholder Hf Direct Investments Pool, Ll sold 11,901 shares of Westrock Coffee stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $119,367.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,943,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,825,892.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Christopher Pledger sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 466,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,730. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 11,092 shares of company stock worth $81,546 and sold 150,859 shares worth $1,519,491. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Westrock Coffee Stock Down 4.0 %

Westrock Coffee stock opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Westrock Coffee has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $11.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.39.

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $208.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.40 million. Westrock Coffee had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Westrock Coffee will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WEST shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Westrock Coffee in a report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Westrock Coffee Company Profile

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

