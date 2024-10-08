ProShare Advisors LLC Has $48,000 Stake in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,349 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anywhere Real Estate were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HOUS. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 106,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 79,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 9.3% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 185,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 17.7% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 70,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 10,657 shares during the period. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Anywhere Real Estate Price Performance
Shares of Anywhere Real Estate stock opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $539.98 million, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average of $4.70. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $8.40.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on Anywhere Real Estate from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th.
Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile
Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.
