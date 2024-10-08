NEXON (OTCMKTS:NEXOY) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOY – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$19.01 and last traded at C$19.05. 4,622 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 35,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.15.

NEXON Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.32.

About NEXON

NEXON Co, Ltd. produces, develops, and services PC online and mobile games. It operates through five segments: Japan, Korea, China, North America, and Others. The company's PC online game titles include MapleStory, Dungeon & Fighter, and EA SPORTS FIFA ONLINE 4. The company was formerly known as NEXON Japan Co, Ltd.

