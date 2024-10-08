Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$15.63 and last traded at C$15.80. Approximately 63,791 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 90,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.25 to C$19.75 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$20.02.

Get Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MI.UN

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Price Performance

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Company Profile

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$630.74 million, a P/E ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.09, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 1.11.

(Get Free Report)

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust, an open-ended real estate investment trust, owns and operates a portfolio of income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Canada. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio consists of interests in 29 multi-residential rental properties, including three mixed-use residential apartment and commercial buildings in Toronto, Ottawa, Montréal, Calgary, and Edmonton.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.