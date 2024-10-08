Columbia Banking System, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.67 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) – DA Davidson upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Columbia Banking System in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.67 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.65. The consensus estimate for Columbia Banking System’s current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $472.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

COLB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on COLB

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

NASDAQ COLB opened at $25.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.61 and its 200-day moving average is $21.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.64. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $28.11.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is 61.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the first quarter worth $2,850,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 185.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 173,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 112,826 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 81.4% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 52,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 23,597 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,327,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,041,000 after acquiring an additional 574,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 7.6% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 420,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 29,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.