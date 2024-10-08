K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Should You Buy?

K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.01 and last traded at $5.96. Approximately 47,236 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 116,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

K92 Mining Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.56.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of approximately 836 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

