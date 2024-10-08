Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) Shares Down 2.4% – What’s Next?

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (CVE:FLT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21. 341,678 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 216,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Drone Delivery Canada to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Get Drone Delivery Canada alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Drone Delivery Canada

Drone Delivery Canada Stock Down 2.4 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.20. The firm has a market cap of C$91.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 9.02, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90.

Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Drone Delivery Canada had a negative return on equity of 238.20% and a negative net margin of 28.94%. The business had revenue of C$0.04 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Drone Delivery Canada Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Drone Delivery Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Drone Delivery Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drone Delivery Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.