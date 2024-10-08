VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Stock Price Down 0.8% – What’s Next?

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.66 and last traded at $49.14. Approximately 8,302 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 23,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.53.

VAT Group Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.75.

VAT Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves, multi-valve units, vacuum modules, and edge-welded metal bellows in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VAT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.