VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) Shares Up 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (LON:EGY – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 484.69 ($6.34) and last traded at GBX 484.69 ($6.34). Approximately 103 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 482.50 ($6.31).

VAALCO Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 497.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 505.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £502.81 million, a PE ratio of 794.57 and a beta of 1.17.

VAALCO Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,114.75%.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

