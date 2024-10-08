iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOK) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOK – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.08 and last traded at $26.08. 12 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.21.

iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.42.

About iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF

The iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF (EAOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an index-tracking fund-of-funds that tactically allocates 30\u002F70 global equites and US investment grade bonds with positive ESG characteristics. EAOK was launched on Jun 12, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

